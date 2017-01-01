Arbor Day Tree Sale What: Fruit and Yard Tree Sale Plant a tree in your yard to add color, shade, or edibles to your landscape... When: Sat, April 15th noon-2pm Where: Cit y Park Greenhouse - 2500 E 23rd Ave near the intersection of York St and E 23rd Ave, in the northwest corner of the park. Click here for a Map of City Park Greenhouse (and) Sloans Lake Park - 4700 W Byron Pl near the intersection of Sheridan Blvd and W 17th Ave, in the southwest corner of the park. Click here for a Map of Sloans Lake Park The Park People's annual tree sale offers highly discounted rates on trees with beautiful flowers, fruit, and fall color! By shopping this sale, not only are you getting a great deal, but you are also supporting our organization and the hundreds of trees Denver we distribute to residents each year. Trees are are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and available in limited quantities only. So arrive early for the best selection. Prices: $45 for bareroot trees, $65 for balled & burlapped trees. Fruit and yard trees must be planted on private property (not in the public right-of-way). Planting along the street requires a site inspection and issuance of a City permit in advance. (A small pool of unclaimed trees from the main Denver Digs Trees distribution will likely also be released for sale. Species may include: Bur Oak, Western Hackberry, Kentucky Coffee Tree, Prospector Elm, Tulip Poplar, Imperial Honeylocust, American Linden, and Spring Snow Crabapple.) See you there! Stanley Plum - $65 Prunus domestica 'Stanley' This popular European plum is an excellent producer, yielding large bluish-purple, tender fruits with sweet, juicy, yellow flesh. Fruits ripen in early September and are good for fresh eating, drying, and canning. This hardy, vigorous tree matures at 15-20 feet tall with a 15-30 foot spread. It is self-fertile, though yields more heavily when pollinated by another plum variety. Reliance Peach - $65 Prunus persica 'reliance' Peaches were originally cultivated in Ancient China, first appearing in writings around 1000 BC. The reliance peach is renowned for its hardiness and high yields, maturing to a height of 25-30 feet and a similar spread. This variety is self-pollinated and after 3-5 years, yields the famous pink peach blossom in early spring and its even more famous fruit in late summer. It is highly frost-tolerant and requires regular thinning. Montmorency Cherry - $65 Prunus cerasus 'Montmorency'

This vigorous cherry produces excellent fruit for pies, jams, and preserves. Its medium sized fruit has firm, yellow flesh with rich, tart, tangy flavor. The Montmorency Cherry is a self- fertile semi-dwarf tree that reaches 15-20 feet tall and 12-15 feet wide. The fruit is very crack resistant and ripens in mid-summer.

Honeycrisp Apple - $45 Malus x domestica 'Honeycrisp'

In mid-September, the Honeycrisp Apple produces medium-sized fruits with coarse, cream-colored flesh, exceptionally crisp, juicy texture, and sweet/tart flavor. The apples are excellent for fresh eating and for cooking and store up to six months. The tree matures to 15-20 feet tall and is self-sterile, requiring a cross-pollinator (another apple variety or a crabapple). Cleveland Select Flowering Pear - $45 Pyrus calleryana 'Cleveland Select' Maturing to 30 feet tall and 15 feet wide, this pyramidal pear tree's compact form fits nicely into narrow spaces. It has profuse white flowers in the spring and glossy green foliage that turns reddish purple in the fall. The Cleveland Select also has good fireblight resistance, is less susceptible to early freezes than other pear varieties, and features fruit only a half-inch wide. Hot Wings Tatarian Maple - $45 Acer tataricum 'Garann' This particular tree stands out from all the other Tatarian maples for six weeks every summer with its breath-taking scarlet red samaras (helicopters) contrasting with the rich green foliage giving it an appearance of being in bloom. In the spring, clusters of yellow-white flowers cover the tree after the leaves appear. Fall leaf color transforms from orange-red on the outside of the tree to yellow in the middle. Hot Wings also has strong branch unions making it less prone to storm breakage than other Tatarian maples. Any trees remaining after April 15th will be sold at our extension tree sales at City Park Greenhouse (2500 E 23rd Ave) on Sunday, April 16th 1-4pm and on Monday, April 17th, 8-10am.